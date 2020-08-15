SCA grants Fita leave to appeal dismissal of tobacco sales ban

Fita approached the SCA after the High Court in Pretoria dismissed its bid to appeal an earlier ruling that upheld the ban.

JOHANNESBURG - The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has granted the Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) leave to appeal the dismissal of its challenge of the ban on cigarette sales.

The group is arguing that tobacco should be declared an essential item.

Fita and government have been locked in a legal battle since cigarette sales were banned almost four months ago.

The association’s Sinenhlanhla Mnguni said: “We’re confident in the merits of our case. We believe the relief we seek will ultimately be granted. We’re looking forward to having this matter brought before the Supreme Court of Appeal.”

