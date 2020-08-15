20°C / 22°C
SA lockdown: Ramaphosa to address the nation tonight

This comes as the country reported 6,275 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the total number of confirmed infections across the country to 579,140.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on 23 July 2020. Picture: GCIS
46 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation on Saturday at 8pm on developments around the country’s risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of COVID-19.

The address follows meetings with the National Coronavirus Command Council, the President’s Coordinating Council and Cabinet.

The address will be broadcast live on television and radio and will be streamed live on a range of online platforms.

This comes as the country reported 6,275 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the total number of confirmed infections across the country to 579,140.

According to the Health Department, 286 new deaths have brought the total number of deaths to 11,556. There are now at least over 461,000 people who have recovered from the virus.

There have also been calls for government to ease the lockdown level and to unban the sale of tobacco and alcohol.

