Proteas to go on 'culture camp' amid numerous racism claims

The announcement comes in the wake of numerous claims by former Protea players of racism by national selectors and the likes of former captains Graeme Smith and AB de Villiers.

JOHANNESBURG - The Proteas players in the high-performance squad will attend a "culture camp" starting on Tuesday, Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced on Saturday.

In a statement from CSA, the topics that “will be workshopped by the players and team management include:

• The team’s identity

• The team environment

• Team performance”

Team manager Khomotso Volvo Masubelele said: “It was very important for us during the break that the COVID-19 pandemic has created to get the guys to reconnect while our FTP (Future Tours Programme) was getting sorted out. We felt that it was important for the guys to come together to engage on some of the critical issues surrounding the team or elements that need attention.

The announcement comes in the wake of numerous claims by former Protea players of racism by national selectors and the likes of former captains Graeme Smith and AB de Villiers.

The “Culture Camp” will take place from the 18 August with a 32-man high-performance squad in attendance.

“What we are going to be focusing on is matters around team identity, team environment, the performance measures and models that we want to put in place for the season to come. We want to leave with a blueprint that the players will be able to own and understand, something that will resonate with them, " Masubelele said.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.