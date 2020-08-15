Powerball results: Friday, 14 August 2020

Here are the latest winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday, 14 August 2020.

PowerBall: 10, 11, 16, 25, 30 PB: 01

PowerBall Plus: 03, 07, 15, 23, 33 PB: 17

