Police visibility beefed up after violence at Bellville taxi rank

CAPE TOWN - Police visibility has been increased at the Bellville taxi rank in Cape Town due to ongoing violence.

There have been several shootings at the taxi hub over the past two days.

Unknown gunmen fired shots at the rank killing a commuter, injuring another and a taxi operator.

The shooting incidents are believed to be linked to an ongoing taxi feud between taxi operators.

The busy taxi rank remains volatile following a spate of shootings. Two taxi operators were wounded in separate shootings at the busy taxi rank on Friday morning.

Police have since arrested a suspect and have seized a firearm. It follows a similar incident the day before.

SAPS said detectives would question seven suspects who were apprehended on Thursday afternoon, after a shooting at the same taxi rank.

Police are maintaining a strong presence in the area.

