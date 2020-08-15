Police boss vows to address hate crimes against LGBTQIA+ community

This comes amid increasing levels of murder and rape against members of the gay community in South Africa with no way to classify these crimes.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Commissioner Khehla Sithole said they’d look into creating a category that deals only with hate crimes against the LGBTQIA+ community.

This comes amid increasing levels of murder and rape against members of the gay community in South Africa with no way to classify these crimes.

Authorities released the crime stats on Friday which focused on the period during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Sithole has vowed to address the issue of hate crimes against the LGBTQIA+ community and how to properly reflect them in the crime statistics.

“We did not look at dedicated delivery, so we are taking the comments seriously. We will broaden the focus of the statistics to make sure it’s part of the delivery of statistics.”

Meanwhile, Police Minister Bheki Cele also touched on the number of police officers arrested for criminal activities during the lockdown.

“Let this be a lesson for all those who join the service with ulterior motives. SAPS is not a place from criminals. The long arm of the law will show you no mercy.”

Cele has called on Ipid to fast track investigations against officers accused of crimes.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.