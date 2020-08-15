Mosques may reopen under strict conditions - MJC

Over the past few months, the MJC advised mosques to remain closed if possible to slow the spread of the coronavirus as infections were on the rise.

CAPE TOWN - The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) said mosques may open their doors but under strict conditions.

National government regulations allow for religious services under level three lockdown but restricted to a maximum of 50 people and only if they can exercise proper social distancing.

Over the past few months, the MJC advised mosques to remain closed if possible to slow the spread of the coronavirus as infections were on the rise.

While some mosques have already reopened with strict measures in place, many have opted to remain closed.

Now, following various consultations, the council said it is relatively safe for communities to return to congregational prayers.

The council added the re-opening of mosques needed to take place within the confines of the law as set out by the ministers of Health and Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs.

The re-opening must be done in accordance with all necessary health protocols including the 50-person limit for public religious gatherings.

The MJC has thanked the Muslim community as a whole for adhering to the lockdown regulations.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.