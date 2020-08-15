Mkhize says peak not over but lockdown working, as SA records 6,275 new cases

According to the Health Department, 286 new deaths have brought the total number of deaths to 11,556.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has reported 6,275 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the total number of confirmed infections across the country to 579,140.

There are now at least over 461,000 people who have recovered from the virus.

South Africa has the fifth-highest number of confirmed cases on the global list of countries with the most infections. The World Health Organisation has assembled a team of 43 health experts to guide the country through the pandemic.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 14 August. pic.twitter.com/QqGRNcoP2z — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) August 14, 2020

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said South Africa’s progress in the fight against the virus can be attributed to the lockdown.

South Africa seems to be winning the battle against the virus with the peak in Gauteng not hitting the province as hard as expected. Mkhize said while he was optimistic about these results, he remained cautious because it’s not known what exactly helped the country through the June wave.

He said it was not true that the peak was over.

“We are considering some areas and the ease of restrictions. That is under discussion at the moment. When that happens, we expect there might be an upsurge. When we got into level 3, we moved up to around 400,000 cases.”

Mkhize said even though there appeared to be a plateauing of the pandemic in most parts of the country, there was still a need for experts to help the country survive the expected wave over the next few months.

