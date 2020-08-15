Mangaung gets acting mayor, but ANC wants Olly Mlamleli reinstated

On Friday, council speaker Mxolisi Ashford announced the results of last Friday’s secret vote of no confidence against Olly Mlamleli.

JOHANNESBURG - Mangaung Deputy Speaker Lebohang Masoetsa has been appointed acting mayor of the troubled metro.

On Friday, council speaker Mxolisi Ashford announced the results of last Friday’s secret vote of no confidence against Olly Mlamleli.

Mlamleli was ousted out by 31 votes, 28 voted against her removal and eight other councillors spoiled their ballots.

She was removed after four years of maladministration reports and a cash flow crisis in the municipality. The municipality was placed under administration.

The announcement was made on Friday after the speaker of house declared the results. This ends a week of speculation and conflicting reports over Mlamleli’s future.

It appears that ANC councillors voted with the opposition to oust Mlamleli. The ANC in the province has established a task team to investigate how they can return Mlamleli to her position.

The party’s Thabo Mmekwa said: “The ANC will deal with anyone who contravenes the constitution and who undermines the mandate of the people.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.