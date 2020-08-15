Malusi Gigaba denies receiving bags of cash from Guptas

The man, known as “witness three,” told the commission that Gigaba would visit the Gutpa residence where he collected bags of cash and bought tailored suits with the money.

JOHANNESBURG - Malusi Gigaba said he would apply to cross-examine a witness who testified at the Zondo Commission that he had received money from the controversial Gutpa family.

Witness three said he was a driver for Gigaba during his term as public enterprises minister. He said the former minister told him not to record the trips to Saxonwold.

“There was the convoy of the president of the republic leaving the premises as we entered in one occasion,” the witness said.

“He would go to the Guptas and we would go to Sandton and he paid cash for his tailored suits.”

He also drove Transnet executive Anoj Singh.

However, in a statement released on Friday night, Gigaba strongly denied that he did anything unlawful.

