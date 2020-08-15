National state of disaster extension to 15 September officially gazetted

This is done in order for any new or amended regulations by government to announced tonight be legal.

JOHANNESBURG - Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has officially gazetted the extension of the National State of Disaster which allows the national lockdown.

South Africa has one of the longest lockdowns in the world, with various sectors of society saying it’s now served its purpose.

But an extension of the State of National Disaster paves the way for the possible prolonging of the lockdown.

