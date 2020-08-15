Gauteng Health Dept says over 100 babies abandoned in hospitals this year

It’s understood mothers are walking away from their children for a variety of reasons, including a lack of basic supplies and the absence of emotional support from the child’s father.

JOHANNEBURG - The Gauteng Health Department said 118 babies were abandoned in hospitals this year alone.

The department said the trend was concerning and it would rope in hospital social workers to lead awareness programmes with expectant mothers.

Spokesperson Kwara Kekana said some abandoned babies would spend as long as a month in hospital.

“Depending on the baby’s medical needs and the hospital’s time frame, social workers will initiate pre-statutory processes for the transfer of the baby to an accredited child organisation.”

