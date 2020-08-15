Fan asks Somizi for old clothes and shoes and the star gets packing

This isn’t the first time the star has helped other South Africans. Earlier this year he offered to pay for a child’s wheelchair, after a woman asked for help on Twitter.

CAPE TOWN – A fan has reached out to Somizi on social media to ask for old clothes and shoes, and the star has decided to donate clothing items.

Shimane Bethuky took to Twitter, where he said, “Dear Somizi Mohale Mhlongo, you said we should ask the universe and it will respond. I wrote this to ask the universe to ask if I may please have your old clothes and shoes that you don’t wear anymore.”

Dear Somizi Mohale Mhlongo❤️



You said we should ask the Universe and it will respond😊



I wrote this to ask the Universe to ask if I May please 🙏have your old clothes and shoes that you don’t wear any more.#BGF



Love fan 🏳️‍🌈❤️

Shimane Bethuky

From Limpopo Marble hall@somizi — Shimane Bethuky 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈 (@ShimaneBethuky) August 14, 2020

It wasn’t long before Somizi responded and said he’d start packing the clothing items for Bethuky.

“The universe has responded to timing is perfect. I hope we wear the same sizes. What’s your shoe and suit size?”

the universe has responded to timing is perfect.....I hope we wear the same sizes.....what's yo shoe and suit size — somizi somGAGA (@somizi) August 14, 2020

Somizi also asked the fan where in Limpopo he was based to arrange for the delivery of the clothing.

cool.....I'm packing for u now....where in limpopo are u situated — somizi somGAGA (@somizi) August 14, 2020

Hi Somizi, I always see you helping out & donating to tweeps but do you ever do a thorough check to ensure that the requests are legit? Not saying the above is a scam — Noxolo (@MissNokcy) May 25, 2020

