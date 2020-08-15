Eskom: No load shedding anticipated during the weekend

The utility implemented stage two scheduled interruptions on Thursday and Friday after several units failed.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said it would not implement load shedding this weekend after unprecedented power cuts over the past two days.

It said pressure on the generation system had eased, adding it does not anticipate load shedding this weekend.

Eskom’s spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha has, however, urged South Africans to use electricity sparingly.

“Teams have successfully returned units to service. This has helped ease generation supply constraints and we’ve asked to suspend load shedding for the weekend.”

