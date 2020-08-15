City of CT ready for talks to ease lockdown, unban sale of booze and cigarettes

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said the lockdown had affected the tourism industry which it described as the centre of the city’s economy.

MMC for economic opportunities James Vos said the Western Cape had passed the height of infection rates therefore inter-provincial travel should be allowed to boost tourism.

Vos said he’d approach the national government to call for the lockdown to be lifted, and for the sale of alcohol and tobacco products be reinstated.

“Together with Cape Town Tourism, we have developed a bounce-back strategy for the tourism sector. However, this requires the reopening on inter-provincial travel.”

Last month, the Tourism Department permitted intra-provincial travelling to help the industry.

