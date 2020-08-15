Private school faces legal action after suspending pupil for wearing isiphandla

The nine-year-old was suspended last month when he showed up at school with the traditional animal skin wristband.

JOHANNESBURG - The parents of a grade 2 pupil at the Christian Life Private School are taking legal action, demanding a public apology and compensation after the child was refused entry at the school for wearing isiphandla.

The nine-year-old was suspended last month when he showed up at school with the traditional animal skin wristband.

The school said it does not allow the wearing of the band, saying it brings with it a belief in the protection of ancestors which contradicts its belief in Jesus.

The school was thrust into the spotlight causing public outrage that it discriminated against the child’s cultural beliefs.

The boy’s parents have filed papers at the Equality Court, calling for the school to implement special measures, including counselling and address the unfair discrimination to all affected pupils and teachers.

They also want the institution to attend diversity and racial sensitisation programmes guided by the Human Rights Commission.

They've also asked for the child to be compensated R300,000 for impairment of dignity, as well as for emotional and psychological suffering.

In addition to that, the parents have asked for R10,000 to be paid to a charity in Alexandra.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.