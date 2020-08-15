Cele visits uMthwalume after women’s bodies found at sugarcane farm

The bodies of five women were discovered in the area over the past few months.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele is in the troubled community of uMthwalume on Saturday afternoon, where there are calls for authorities to expedite investigations into the mystery murders in the area.

Their remains were found dumped in a bushveld at a sugarcane farm.

Residents say they are now living in fear and are calling for a fast-tracked probe. They fear a serial killer is on the loose.

Two people have been taken in for questioning in connection with the crimes.

