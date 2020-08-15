Cele: 2 suspects arrested and charged after women’s bodies found in uMthwalume

The bodies of five women have been discovered in the KwaZulu-Natal south coast community over the past six months.

DURBAN - Police Minister Bheki Cele says two people have been charged in connection with the recent murders of women in uMthwalume.

The suspects have been in police custody since Thursday after they were initially taken in for questioning.

The two men, aged between 35 and 41, are due to appear in the Umzumbe Magistrates Court on Monday.

Eyewitness News understands that the suspects were taken in for questioning after being found in possession of suspected stolen property thought to be that of some of the deceased women.

Cele said the police were convinced that the suspects have information relating to the murders.

However, the minister could not be drawn on the details to the charges faced by the suspects after the media pressed him for clarity during his visit to the community on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Cele has launched a new police station in the community with the promise that it will operate 24 hours a day.

