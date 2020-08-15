20°C / 22°C
Go

Booze, cigarettes, travel & gyms: Here's what's permitted under level 2 lockdown

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on developments in South Africa’s risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of COVID-19.

Picture: 123rf.com
Picture: 123rf.com
32 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The National Coronavirus Command Council has lifted the ban on the sale of alcohol and cigarette, said President Cyril Ramaphosa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on developments in South Africa’s risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of COVID-19.

The President’s address followed a meeting earlier this week of the National Coronavirus Command Council and meetings today of the President’s Coordinating Council and Cabinet.

See the graphics below for all the new regulations.

Timeline

