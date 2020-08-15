Artist or comedian? S. Africans upset after Rasta’s painting of Bob Mabena

A video on social media shows the artist outside Mabena’s home on Saturday, to pay tribute to the radio icon.

CAPE TOWN – Local artist Rasta has come under fire once again on social media, this time for a painting of broadcasting legend Bob Mabena.

Mabena was laid to rest on Saturday after passing away due to cardiac arrest. A video on social media shows the artist outside Mabena’s home on Saturday, to pay tribute to the radio icon.

WATCH: Rasta says uncle Bob introduced hip hop to SA.



He explains what inspired the painting. #RIPBobMabena#BobMabenaFuneral pic.twitter.com/PViOOleGJS — POWER 98.7 (@Powerfm987) August 15, 2020

While some have come to Rasta’s defence, others have criticised his work, describing it as disrespectful.

See the reactions below.

One day some European Art Finder will get hold of Rasta’s work and pay him some €m’s to put it in a museum then his work value will move to the next level then all will be wanting a piece. Art 🖼 is art but until then we wait. — LastNumber99 (@dalastnumber99) August 15, 2020

While everyone is mourning for #BobMabena, Rasta is in his own world is mourning for Menzi Ngubane. #RIPBobMabena#RIPBobMabena pic.twitter.com/FAmF8pRuiM — According to Jameson (@JamesonC_M) August 15, 2020

Rasta should be stopped. He can’t disrespect Bob Kgomotso Mabena like this. pic.twitter.com/Q5JCqDB4lj — Man’s NOT Barry Roux  (@AdvoBarryRoux) August 15, 2020

But do we really consider Rasta an artist or a comedian? — maGwamanda (@Phumlha) August 15, 2020

Don't worry tweeps it'll be alright 🤞🏼 give Rasta time pic.twitter.com/ln4Oea5BPa — Nompumelelo (@Nompumi06) August 15, 2020

Rasta's paintings are the reason i wanna stay alive, they keep me going🤣🤣🤣🤣 — 𝕂𝔼ℕ𝕋ℍ 𝔸𝔽ℝ𝕀ℚ (@kenneth_diseko) August 15, 2020

Rasta we thought you were improving 🥴🤯 — African Girl/Xhosa/Shona (@tshisamntwana) August 15, 2020

