Artist or comedian? S. Africans upset after Rasta’s painting of Bob Mabena
A video on social media shows the artist outside Mabena’s home on Saturday, to pay tribute to the radio icon.
CAPE TOWN – Local artist Rasta has come under fire once again on social media, this time for a painting of broadcasting legend Bob Mabena.
Mabena was laid to rest on Saturday after passing away due to cardiac arrest. A video on social media shows the artist outside Mabena’s home on Saturday, to pay tribute to the radio icon.
WATCH: Rasta says uncle Bob introduced hip hop to SA.— POWER 98.7 (@Powerfm987) August 15, 2020
He explains what inspired the painting. #RIPBobMabena#BobMabenaFuneral pic.twitter.com/PViOOleGJS
While some have come to Rasta’s defence, others have criticised his work, describing it as disrespectful.
See the reactions below.
No Rasta no ✋🏾✋🏾 pic.twitter.com/KvAJLXeX4n— Ⓐⓑⓤⓣⓘ (@Abuti_Katlego) August 15, 2020
One day some European Art Finder will get hold of Rasta’s work and pay him some €m’s to put it in a museum then his work value will move to the next level then all will be wanting a piece. Art 🖼 is art but until then we wait.— LastNumber99 (@dalastnumber99) August 15, 2020
While everyone is mourning for #BobMabena, Rasta is in his own world is mourning for Menzi Ngubane. #RIPBobMabena#RIPBobMabena pic.twitter.com/FAmF8pRuiM— According to Jameson (@JamesonC_M) August 15, 2020
Rasta should be stopped. He can’t disrespect Bob Kgomotso Mabena like this. pic.twitter.com/Q5JCqDB4lj— Man’s NOT Barry Roux (@AdvoBarryRoux) August 15, 2020
But do we really consider Rasta an artist or a comedian?— maGwamanda (@Phumlha) August 15, 2020
Don't worry tweeps it'll be alright 🤞🏼 give Rasta time pic.twitter.com/ln4Oea5BPa— Nompumelelo (@Nompumi06) August 15, 2020
Rasta's paintings are the reason i wanna stay alive, they keep me going🤣🤣🤣🤣— 𝕂𝔼ℕ𝕋ℍ 𝔸𝔽ℝ𝕀ℚ (@kenneth_diseko) August 15, 2020
Rasta we thought you were improving 🥴🤯— African Girl/Xhosa/Shona (@tshisamntwana) August 15, 2020