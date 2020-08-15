20°C / 22°C
Artist or comedian? S. Africans upset after Rasta’s painting of Bob Mabena

A video on social media shows the artist outside Mabena’s home on Saturday, to pay tribute to the radio icon.

FILE: Rasta. Picture: @RastaArtist/Twitter.
FILE: Rasta. Picture: @RastaArtist/Twitter.
8 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – Local artist Rasta has come under fire once again on social media, this time for a painting of broadcasting legend Bob Mabena.

Mabena was laid to rest on Saturday after passing away due to cardiac arrest. A video on social media shows the artist outside Mabena’s home on Saturday, to pay tribute to the radio icon.

While some have come to Rasta’s defence, others have criticised his work, describing it as disrespectful.

See the reactions below.

Timeline

