4 killed in early morning car crash in Belhar

The vehicle they were travelling in burst into flames after it crashed into a wall along the R300 in the early hours of Saturday morning.

CAPE TOWN - Four people have died following a car crash in Belhar, in Cape Town.

City officials said one occupant flung from the vehicle, and his body was found on the roof of a house nearby.

Three other occupants were trapped inside the vehicle.

City fire department spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said: “Fire officials from Belhar and Kuils River were soon on scene. There they found a vehicle alight and three bodies burnt beyond recognition. The fire was extinguished at around 6:30am and the scene was handed over to the South African Police Service.”

