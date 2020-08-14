We'll let you know, when we know – Eskom on status of loadshedding

Eskom says it will update South Africans on Friday afternoon on whether it will ramp up loadshedding from stage two or even scrap loadshedding for the weekend.

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom has warned if there are any further breakdowns at its power plants it will have to ramp up loadshedding.

Friday marks the second day of stage two loadshedding, which started at 8am, with the utility saying the power cuts are likely to continue until 10 pm.

The utility’s spokesperson Manthantha said management will give an update on the system's capacity later on Friday afternoon.

“Should there be breakdowns that require that the stage of loadshedding be ramped up, that will change at short notice and we will let the people of South African know as soon as we know. It quite possible as well that on the weekend we may eliminate loadshedding. We will give the country an update in the afternoon.”

Earlier, Eskom said technicians managed to repair four generation units which went offline on Thursday, but the utility said it’s not enough to keep the lights on.

Mantshanthsa said: “Constraint supply system will persist through the weekend. At this point, there is no change in terms of the supply situation, except we've got the four units back and we are able to supply electricity at stage two."

