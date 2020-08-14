WATCH LIVE: State Capture commission hears testimony on Vrede farm

The former chief financial officer the Free State depart of agriculture and Rural Development, Seipati Dhlamini, will give testimony on the Vrede Dairy Farm.

JOHANNESBURG – The Commission of Inquiry into State Capture will on Friday hear testimony from the former chief financial officer the Free State depart of agriculture and Rural Development, Seipati Dhlamini, on the Vrede Dairy Farm.

Over a year ago, the commission heard from a farmer and businessman from Vrede in the Free State, Willie Basson, how the Estina Dairy Farm was operated by people who had no experience in farming, which led to dozens of cattle dying of starvation.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.