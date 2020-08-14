WATCH LIVE: Special official funeral of isiThwalandwe John Nkadimeng

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the eulogy at the special official funeral of the veteran, who died last week at the age of 93.

JOHANNESBURG – Struggle stalwart John Nkadimeng is being laid to rest on Friday.

Nkadimeng was among the 156 congress activists who were detained during the defiance campaign in 1952 and charged with treason in the 1956 treason trial.

He also went to exile, taking refuge in numerous neighbouring countries.

