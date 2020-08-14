Unemployed graduates stage silent march at Union Buildings

On Friday they staged a silent march to the Union Buildings and handed over a memorandum of demands to officials from the office of the Presidency.

JOHANNESBURG - Unemployed graduates want R500 monthly grants.

With unemployment figures continuing to swell, the graduates said their plights were being ignored and they had now become unemployable.

Zikho Leshabane spoke for High Graduates South Africa. He said they wanted government to intervene.

“So that graduates can be able to use the money to apply for jobs and go for interviews. We understand that it’s very costly these days to apply for jobs and they also need data to access the internet,” he said.



They also demanded that graduates who undergo internships be absorbed permanently and wanted government to establish what they called “graduate centres” to avoid being exploited by employment agencies.

