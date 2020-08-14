Two people shot and wounded in Bellville taxi rank violence

One person has been arrested after olice responded to a shootout there earlier on Friday morning. The motive is not yet clear.

CAPE TOWN – Two people have been shot and wounded at the Bellville taxi rank.

Police responded to a shootout there earlier on Friday morning, but the motive is not yet clear.

One person was arrested, and a firearm was seized.

Meanwhile, drivers and commuters who were on buses which were torched on the N2 on Friday morning were lucky to have escaped unscathed.

Golden Arrows' Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said two other buses were also attacked.

“One of them were able to get out of the area but two of them were gutted. We are not so much concerned about the cost as we are about the fact that public transport has to be able to operate safely. We can’t go on like this.”

She said the drivers and passengers were shaken but no one was hurt.

“This year alone we have lost six busses. That is actually a big number for us.”

There are protests along a section of the highway.