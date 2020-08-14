Suspects due in court for alleged abduction, forced marriage of EC teen

They include the 19-year-old complainant’s mother, her older sister, and the 28-year-old man they apparently wanted her to marry.

CAPE TOWN - Three suspects are expected to apply for bail in an Eastern Cape court on Friday for allegedly abducting and trying to force a teenager into marriage.

They include the 19-year-old complainant’s mother, her older sister, and the 28-year-old man they apparently wanted her to marry.

It is alleged that the teenager had to meet her mother in Dutywa at the end of last month. As she waited, a car approached her and the occupants offered her a lift.

Police said that she was taken to Mvezo village to the house of a man whom she would have to marry. The teenager was allegedly locked in a house at the homestead. She managed to escape the next day and find her way home.

Days later though, her mother and siblings are believed to have taken her back to Mvezo and they told her she was getting married. It is alleged that the young woman was again locked in a house.

Police said that she managed to make contact with a friend telephonically and informed the person she was being forced to get married. Her friend then contacted authorities and the three accused were arrested.

They appeared in court earlier this week and on Friday are expected to apply for bail.

