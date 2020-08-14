Struggle stalwart John Nkadimeng to be laid to rest today

The day began with a family prayer session is underway at Nkadimeng’s Johannesburg home. The struggle veteran died last week at the age of 93.

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa expected to deliver the eulogy at the funeral service of struggle stalwart, John Nkadimeng on Friday.

The struggle stawlwart died last week at the age of 93.

Last week, Ramaphosa has declared a special official funeral for Nkadimeng, who bestowed with the honour of Isithwalandwe at his home in Kew last year.

Ramaphosa said that the country had lost a remarkable man and described the activist as a selfless and courageous stalwart who contributed immensely to South Africa's democracy.

Nkadimeng was among the 156 congress activists who were detained during the defiance campaign in 1952 and charged with treason in the 1956 treason trial.

He also went to exile, taking refuge in numerous neighbouring countries.

