State Capture: Testimony of former FS agriculture CFO on Vrede farm postponed

Seipati Dlamini was expected to give more evidence on the Vrede Dairy Farm saga but said she could not attend because she's been quarantined after family members tested positive for COVID-19.

FILE: Deputy Chief Justice Zondo during the first public hearing on state capture allegations in Johannesburg on 20 August 2018. Picture: AFP
22 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The State Capture Commission has postponed the evidence of Free State agriculture chief financial officer Seipati Dlamini, who said she is quarantined.

Dlamini was expected to give more evidence on the Vrede Dairy Farm saga.

But she said some family members that she attended a funeral with have tested positive for COVID-19, and her doctor has ordered her to quarantine until 23 August 2020.

The Vrede project allegedly siphoned more than R200 million that was intended for smallholder farmers.

