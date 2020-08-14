Leo Williams (9) shot during St Helena Bay protest remains on life support

Leo Williams was inside his uncle's house in the Laingville community when he was shot in the head two weeks ago.

CAPE TOWN - A 9-year-old boy shot during clashes between police and protestors in St Helena Bay remains on life support.

Residents had been protesting over a lack of service delivery in the area when they were confronted by public order police.

Family and friends of Williams are praying for a miracle.

Friday marks exactly two weeks since the child was shot in the head while watching TV.

The bullet had come from outside where public order police had responded to a service delivery protest.

Family Spokesperson Thyrone Williams said the Laignville community is devastated, because everyone knows and loves the friendly child.

“This is a very sad story. This is the first time something like this is happening to the community.”

It remains unclear who fired the shot that struck the young boy as Ipid’s probe is still under way.

The 9-year-old remains in ICU in a critical condition at the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital.

