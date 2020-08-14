Search for missing Anothando Mhlontlo (3) in Hout Bay continues into day 5

Anothando Mhlontlo went missing in ImizamoYethu on Monday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN – Residents of Hout Bay have again taken to the streets, the beach and mountains this morning to search for a missing three-year-old-boy.

Anothando Mhlontlo went missing in ImizamoYethu on Monday afternoon.

SAPS are questioning people in connection with the toddler's disappearance.

Over the past few days, community members have come together combing parts of the beach and the mountains surrounding Hout Bay.

The toddler was last seen on Monday, while playing with friends.

Hout Bay Community Policing Forum Chairperson Anthony Chemaly said residents have donated money for two private helicopters -- to add to the drone and grid searches that have already been done.

“He has been missing for a couple of days now. We are headed out again so the dogs could sniff.”

On Thursday, a group of angry residents gathered at the local police station following a rumour that Police had suspects in custody.

But Western Cape Police have reiterated that no one has been arrested or charged with the disappearance of the boy, only confirming they have been questioning a number of people.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.