SA’s COVID-19 recovery rate now at 76%, 260 more people have died

Over 3,000 more infections were confirmed over the past 24-hour cycle, bringing the number of known cases in the country since March to almost 573,000.

JOHANNESBURG – In the latest coronavirus updated from the South Health Ministry, it’s been reported that 260 more people have died here in the country, after contracting the COVID-19. The death toll has now risen to 11, 270.

The recovery rate stands at 76%now after more than 437,000 people recovered.

Meanwhile, Northern Cape MEC for Education Ntsikelelo McCollenJack is the latest politician to succumb to the coronavirus.

Jack died in hospital on Wednesday night.

Northern Cape Premier Zamani Saul said that his colleagues were still in shock.

Jack, better known as "Mac Jack", was elected as a member of the executive council responsible for education in the Northern Cape last year.

Before that, he served as the MEC for Transport, Safety and Liaison in 2013, Health in 2014, Finance, Economic Development and Tourism in 2016.

