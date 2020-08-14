20°C / 22°C
Ramaphosa: Ntate Nkadimeng was unwavering champion of workers’ rights

Ramaphosa delivered the eulogy at Nkadimeng's funeral which took place in Johannesburg.

President Cyril Ramaphosa at teh funeral of struggle stalwart John Nkadimeng on Friday, 14 August 2020. Ramaphosa delivered the eulogy at the special official funeral which was held in Johannesburg. Picture: GCIS/Twitter
President Cyril Ramaphosa at teh funeral of struggle stalwart John Nkadimeng on Friday, 14 August 2020. Ramaphosa delivered the eulogy at the special official funeral which was held in Johannesburg. Picture: GCIS/Twitter
11 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa has described struggle stalwart John Nkadimeng as an unwavering champion of workers’ rights and someone who was influential in changing their lives.

Ramaphosa delivered the eulogy at Nkadimeng's funeral which took place in Johannesburg.

He died last week at the age of 93.

The struggle stalwart was bestowed with the honour of isiThwalwande last year and is being buried through a special official funeral today.

Nkadimeng was among the 156 congress activists who were detained during the defiance campaign in 1952 and charged with treason in the 1956 treason trial.

Ramaphosa said the veteran's passing marks the extinguishing of another light in a glorious generation.

WATCH: Special Official funeral of John Nkadimeng

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

