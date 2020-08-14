Ramaphosa: Ntate Nkadimeng was unwavering champion of workers’ rights

Ramaphosa delivered the eulogy at Nkadimeng's funeral which took place in Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa has described struggle stalwart John Nkadimeng as an unwavering champion of workers’ rights and someone who was influential in changing their lives.

He died last week at the age of 93.

The struggle stalwart was bestowed with the honour of isiThwalwande last year and is being buried through a special official funeral today.

Nkadimeng was among the 156 congress activists who were detained during the defiance campaign in 1952 and charged with treason in the 1956 treason trial.

Ramaphosa said the veteran's passing marks the extinguishing of another light in a glorious generation.

