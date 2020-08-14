Only 13.8% of KZN’s crimes against women, children successfully prosecuted

A report by authorities shows that only 13.8% of the close to 7,000 suspects arrested for crimes against women and children in the 2019-2020 financial year were successfully prosecuted.

DURBAN – A report by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) crime fighting authorities shows that only 13.8% of the close to 7,000 suspects arrested for crimes against women and children in the 2019-2020 financial year were successfully prosecuted.



Provincial authorities tabled the province’s crime statistics report yesterday and unveiled a turnaround strategy to combat crime.

It’s also been revealed that only 17.3% of the 4,142 people arrested for rape have been successfully prosecuted.

KZN police commissioner Khombinkosi Jula has defended the low conviction rate saying not everyone who is arrested needs to be convicted.

“It is not everybody that we arrest that has to be taken through the process, up to the courts.”

Jula insists police are well-equipped to fight crime in the province.

“The question of what quality of intelligence we gather, and how much intelligence we gather, also depends on the cooperation that we get from the different communities.”

KZN community safety MEC Bheki Ntuli says the province’s new crime-fighting strategy will be intelligence-driven and focus on community support to reduce crime.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.