Mnangagwa fires energy minister after 15 months on the job

HARARE - President Emerson Mnangagwa has sacked his energy minister, just 15 months after he took on the job.

Fortune Chasi was seen as one of the more progressive ministers in the Mnangagwa cabinet, but a statement said that Chasi’s conduct was incompatible with the president’s expectations.

There've been recent squabbles between Fortune Chasi and Zesa chairperson, Sydney Gata, who, together with the entire board, was suspended by Mnangagwa last week on corruption allegations.



Chasi’s appointment as energy minister 15 months ago was welcomed by many. He was seen as someone who could fix Zimbabwe’s power woes and because he was willing to engage with people on Twitter.

In fact in recent months power supplies have improved, though tariffs have jumped, like everything else in Zimbabwe.

Chasi has been replaced by Zanu-PF MP Soda Zhemu. Last week Mnangagwa appointed his deputy Constantino Chiwenga as health minister, even though the former general has no medical background.

