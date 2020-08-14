Minister Didiza intervenes after complaints regarding CT deeds office closures

The office, which executes property transfers, was closed during the early stages of the lockdown and reopened in May with a considerable backlog.

CAPE TOWN - The minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development has intervened following the repeated closure of the Cape Town deed's office due to COVID-19.

Finance MEC David Maynier said that Minister Thoko Didiza had put a plan in place.

"She has met with the chief registrar of deeds and all provincial registrars to put a concrete plan in place to address the challenges. This announcement follows calls from myself and industry bodies to address the repeated and at times unnecessary closure of Cape Town's deed office.

The interventions included increasing the number of staff and re-arranging offices to ensure the safety of staff amid the coronavirus pandemic.

