Mangaung council Speaker to announce results of secret ballot to remove mayor

A special council meeting was held last week to discuss a motion of no confidence against Mayor Olly Mlamleli.

JOHANNESBURG – The Speaker of the Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality council, Mxolisi Ashford, is expected to announce the results of the secret vote against Mayor Olly Mlamleli on Friday afternoon.

A special council meeting was held last week to discuss a motion of no confidence against Mlamleli.

The motion was sponsored by the Freedom Front Plus (FF+) following years of reports of maladministration during his administration. As a result, the metro was placed under administration by Treasury in December.

There have been conflicting reports following last Friday’s council meeting, with opposition parties celebrating Mlamleli’s removal by 31 votes during a secret ballot.

Last week, the African National Congress (ANC) in the Free State also issued a stern warning to members who voted with the opposition by defying the party’s directive to vote against the removal of Mlamleli.

But Ashford, the council’s Speaker, maintained that Mlamleli remained in her office. He said that results could not be announced because councillors had left after voting.

Ashford has told Eyewitness News that he had convened a special council meeting on Friday afternoon where he would announce the official results.

The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Hardie Vivier said that despite the scheduled special council meeting, they knew that Mlamleli was out despite what Ashford said.

“He must decree the votes and say 31 for the motion, 28 against the motion,” Vivier said.

This was the fourth attempt by opposition parties to remove Mlamleli after they accused her of bringing the metro to its knees.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.