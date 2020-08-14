KZN safety authorities blame apartheid for lack of police station in uMthwalume

The bodies of five women have been discovered in the area over the past six months, with two found this week.

DURBAN – KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) community safety authorities have blamed apartheid for the failure to build a police station in uMthwalume on the KZN south coast.

The bodies of five women have been discovered in the area over the past six months, with two found this week.

It’s believed a serial killer is operating in the area and police have so far failed to make an arrest.

The community of uMthwalume has been calling for increased police visibility in the area since the first two victims disappeared in March.

The marginalised community says the closest police station does not serve them well because it is located in a suburb – which is a distance away.

Community Safety MEC Bheki Ntuli said: “It was early this year that the community requested that we give them a closer satellite police station and we have agreed with Minister Cele that we should be working on that because some of the stations are far away from the communities. That was caused by the way the previous government was thinking about security.”

Police Minister Bheki Cele is expected to visit the community on Saturday.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.