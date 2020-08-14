20°C / 22°C
KZN police questioning 2 people in connection with uMthwalume murders

Five bodies of deceased women have been discovered in the area over the past six months. Two of the bodies were found this week.

Port Shepstone police and various search and rescue units search the uMthwalume area on KwaZulu-Natal's south coast on 11 August 2020 after Hibberdene police were informed about a body that was found by locals. Another body was found on 12 August 2020. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
Port Shepstone police and various search and rescue units search the uMthwalume area on KwaZulu-Natal's south coast on 11 August 2020 after Hibberdene police were informed about a body that was found by locals. Another body was found on 12 August 2020. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
28 minutes ago

DURBAN - Police in KwaZulu-Natal said that they had brought in two people for questioning in connection with the recent murders of women in uMthwalume on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast.

Five bodies of deceased women have been discovered in the area over the past six months.

Two of the bodies were found this week.

The police's Thembeka Mbhele: "What I can confirm is that there are two people that have been taken in by the police yesterday for questioning. No one has been charged for now."

Mbhele said that investigations were ongoing.

Police Minister Bheki Cele is expected to visit the bereaved community on Saturday.

