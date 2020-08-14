It's back! Stage two loadshedding resumes on Friday morning

The power cuts will kick in at 8am and are expected to last until about 10pm.

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom says it’s still working to bring generation units at its aging power plants back online.

In the meantime, South Africans will have to put up with another day of stage two loadshedding.

The utility is warning the constrained supply situation may persist into the weekend.

It's calling on all customers to reduce their electricity usage.

South Africans are facing an uncertain and frustrating weekend under lockdown with Eskom warning it will probably be cutting off the electricity.

Technicians managed to repair four generation units which went offline on Thursday, but the utility said it’s not enough to keep the lights on.

Eskom's spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshanthsa said: “Constraint supply system will persist through the weekend. At this point, there is no change in terms of the supply situation, except we've got the four units back and we are able to supply electricity at stage two."

