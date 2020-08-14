Iconic NH Lord Charles Hotel in Somerset West set to close

The NH Hotel Group decided it would not renew its lease after carrying out a feasibility study. The group said staff would be retrenched.

CAPE TOWN - The iconic NH Lord Charles Hotel in Somerset West is expected to shut down at the end of August.

The NH Hotel Group decided it would not renew its lease after carrying out a feasibility study. The group said that staff would be retrenched.

“After careful consideration, it was decided not to extend the lease at the conclusion of the agreed period being 31 August 2020,” the group said in a statement on Thursday.

The NH Lord Charles Hotel is leased to the Spanish-based NH Hotel Group, which is one of the 25 largest hotel chains in the world, with destinations in Africa, America, and Europe.

In October 2019, the group conducted a feasibility study of its hotel in Somerset West. It was decided to not extend the lease.

The Lord Charles has been a landmark in the Cape for over 30 years.

The group was unable to comment on the future of the property, which would be decided by the property owners.

