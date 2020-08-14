Hout Bay community halts search for missing Anothando Mhlontlo (3)

Further searching will only be activated once new information comes up.

CAPE TOWN - The community of Hout Bay has called off its search for a missing 3-year-old boy.

Anothando Mhlontlo disappeared in Imizamo Yethu on Monday afternoon.

Hundreds of Hout Bay residents then launched a coordinated search to help find the child.

Still missing please share updated flyer thank you pic.twitter.com/P68bU6osM0 — The Pink Ladies Org (@ThePinkLadiesOr) August 13, 2020

The Hout Bay community police forum said that the search effort stopped at 5.30pm on Thursday afternoon.

Further searching will only be activated once new information comes up.

Kim Worrall, from the Amoya Foundation, who coordinated the search, said that up to 1,000 community members were stationed at various parts of the area yesterday.

She said that three helicopters, drones and sniffer dogs were used.

"We're not conducting any more coordinated searches in a civilian capacity. We have literally covered every part that we can at this moment. We are allowing the authorities to continue the investigation."

Police said that a number of people had been questioned but they have not divulged any details of the search or the investigation.

