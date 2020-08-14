He didn’t secure that bag! Molefe denies ever receiving money from Guptas

Speaking on 702 on Friday, Molefe has denied the allegations and said he is looking forward to appearing before the commission to present his side of the story.

JOHANNESBURG – Former Transnet chair Brian Molefe has denied ever receiving money from the controversial Gupta family, but concedes he has visited their home in Saxonwold.

Two former bodyguards have told the State Capture Commission of Inquiry how Malusi Gigaba and Molefe used to visit the Guptas’ compound to collect mysterious bags.

One witness explained that he drove Molefe around to the Gupta residence in Saxonwold on several occasions, where he would often carry a light brown backpack.

According to some reports, those bags are said to have been stuffed with stacks of money.

