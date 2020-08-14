GP govt commits to amicable settlement on outstanding Esidimeni payout–Lawyers

The law firm, which represents over a hundred families, gave government until Friday, 14 August 2020, to pay the outstanding R65 million in compensation or face court action.

JOHANNESBURG – Ulrich Roux and Associates law firm says the Gauteng government has committed to reaching an amicable settlement regarding the outstanding payments to families affected by the Life Esidimeni tragedy.

The law firm, which represents over a hundred families, gave government until Friday, 14 August 2020, to pay the outstanding R65 million in compensation or face court action.

More than two years ago former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke ordered that more than a million rand be paid to each of the families of more than 144 psychiatric patients who died after they were illegally removed from the Life Esidimeni facility.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.