'Gigaba told me to never record his trips to Gupta residence,' says bodyguard

Named as witness three to protect his identity, he said Gigaba would receive bags of cash during the visits and he would use it to pay for tailored suits and restaurants in Sandton.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Minister Malusi Gigaba’s bodyguard said he told him to never record his many trips to the Gupta residence.

Named as 'Witness three' to protect his identity, he said Gigaba would receive bags of cash during the visits and he would use it to pay for tailored suits and restaurants in Sandton.



He also testified about driving Anoj Singh and Gary Pita first to the Guptas and then to vaults to presumably stash their cash.

“There was the convoy of the president of the republic leaving the premises as we entered in one occasion,” the witness said.

Witness three was a driver for Gigaba as Minister of Public Enterprises. He said he told him to never record his Saxonwold trips.

“He would go to the Guptas and we would go to Sandton and he paid cash for his tailored suits.”

He also drove Transnet executive Singh.

Pretorius asked: “After visiting the residence you would go to Knox Vault with Mr Singh he would take the bag to emerge from Knox Vault with an empty, correct?”

Witness three answered: “That’s correct chair.”

And former chief financial officer, Pita too.

“As he was coming to the car, he was red-faced and he swore a lot and he mentioned R600 million and some timelines.”

Zondo has thanked all the unnamed witnesses who say they have been threatened. He said the commission will do all it can to ensure their safety.

WATCH: Gupta visits, threats & bags of cash – witnesses implicate former Transnet bosses, Gigaba

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.