Eskom eases power cuts to level 1, no weekend loadshedding expected

The eased rolling blackouts have already come into effect and are likely to last until 10pm tonight.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has just announced that it will reduce loadshedding to stage one after South Africans were saddled with stage two power cuts for much of Friday.

Eskom said that it had successfully managed to restore faulty generation units and did not anticipate introducing the power cuts this weekend.

#POWERALERT 1



Eskom to reduce loadshedding to Stage 1 from 17:00 until 22:00 as the generation system has

eased; no loadshedding is anticipated during the weekend pic.twitter.com/FabO3EgaKb — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) August 14, 2020

