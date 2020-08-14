Emaan Solomons murder case postponed again after suspects appear in court

Eban Basson and Chivargo Fredericks are accused of the fatal shooting of seven-year-old Emaan Solomons in February.

CAPE TOWN - The case against two alleged gangsters accused of murdering an Ocean View girl has been postponed yet again.

Eban Basson and Chivargo Fredericks appeared in the Simons Town Magistrates Court on Friday.

They are accused of the fatal shooting of seven-year-old Emaan Solomons in February.

A drug turf war between gangs is believed to have been the cause of the shooting in which Emaan Solomons was killed.

The little girl was caught in the crossfire in front of her family home.

The seven-year-old was playing with two friends when gangsters opened fire.

She was struck in the chest and the hand and later succumbed to her wounds at a local medical facility.

Little Emaan was not the only person to be killed that evening.

A short distance from her home, a homeless man was shot dead while he was sleeping.

