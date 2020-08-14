EL student who erroneously received R14m from NSFAS back in court

Three years ago, Sibongile Mani was accused of stealing the money after she already spend R800 thousand, which was allegedly mistakenly paid into her student account.

JOHANNESBURG - A woman who erroneously received R14 million from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) is back in the East London Court on Friday morning.

Three years ago, Sibongile Mani was accused of stealing the money after she had already spent R800,000 of the money which was allegedly mistakenly paid into her student account.

She was only supposed to receive R1, 400 as part of her monthly food and book allowance.

Mani also failed to report that she received the wrong payment instead she went on a shopping spree which lasted more than two months.

