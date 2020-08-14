Dr Karim: Pressure on healthcare easing, no need to continue with alcohol ban

Responding to the dismantling of the CTICC's Hospital of Hope, Karim said the Western Cape's swift action in converting the facility into a COVID-19 field hospital initially, shows it can be repeated in future if needed.

CAPE TOWN - A senior COVID-19 ministerial advisory committee (MAC) member said with pressure on the healthcare system easing, there was no need to continue with alcohol restrictions.

Government's COVID-19 MAC Chairperson, Professor Salim Abdool Karim, said consistently- over more than two weeks- most provinces have shown a drop in the number of new daily coronavirus infections, hospital admissions and deaths being recorded.

“Right now because the number of admissions is declining, the pressure on hospitals is off. So, there is no good reason for continuing with those kinds of restrictions, if you’re looking at the availability of healthcare services.”

“This virus is not going away. We are going to see a continuing spread of the virus, but as we hold it, it will be at a low simmering level rather than this explosive outbreak situation. As long as we can contain the small outbreaks as they occur.”

