Despite police presence, third shooting rocks Bellville taxi rank on same day

This after two taxi operators were wounded in separate shootings on Friday morning.

CAPE TOWN - There has been another shooting at the Bellville taxi rank.

Eyewitness Ness is trying to verify reports that commuters have been shot.

Robert Sobukwe Road has been closed to traffic.

Earlier, EWN reported that police had tightened reinforcement around the rank.

One suspect was arrested and his firearm was seized.

There was also a shooting on Thursday, after which several people were taken in for questioning.

