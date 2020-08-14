20°C / 22°C
Despite police presence, third shooting rocks Bellville taxi rank on same day

This after two taxi operators were wounded in separate shootings on Friday morning.

FILE: Bellville taxi rank in Cape Town. Picture: EWN
FILE: Bellville taxi rank in Cape Town. Picture: EWN
19 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - There has been another shooting at the Bellville taxi rank.

Eyewitness Ness is trying to verify reports that commuters have been shot.

Robert Sobukwe Road has been closed to traffic.

Earlier, EWN reported that police had tightened reinforcement around the rank.

This after two taxi operators were wounded in separate shootings on Friday morning.

One suspect was arrested and his firearm was seized.

There was also a shooting on Thursday, after which several people were taken in for questioning.

